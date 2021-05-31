7 Day Forecast for May 31st, 2021

We had a stormy start to the day. A low pressure system moved over Texoma, bringing plenty of showers and thunderstorms. The rain will remain on and off through the middle of the day with another round of storms possible for tonight. Highs will otherwise reach into the mid 70s this afternoon. We will remain cooler than average thanks to the cloudy skies and rainy. A few thunderstorms will last into tonight. Lows will be back down into the lower 60s but rain chances will be decreasing throughout the night. The low pressure region will continue its eastward journey, and as it does our rain chances will decrease and winds will change to be out of the north.



A 40% chance of scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning, but the cloudy skies will start to clear, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Rain chances will decrease over the day as well. With winds still out of the north, highs will only reach into the mid 70s. Although a few isolated rain showers will be possible for the middle of the week, we will otherwise have partly cloudy skies. The additional sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 80s and that is where we expect our highs to stay for the rest of the week.