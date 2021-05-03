7 Day Forecast for May 3rd, 2021

Mostly Sunny skies will accompany us through most of the day, but as a low pressure systems arrives tonight, we will have a chance of rain returning. We have been tracking a slow moving surface trough, it is headed to the east but it is in no hurry. Since it has not arrived yet, we are starting the morning with a southern breeze at around 10-15 mph. Skies are clear for now and lows have stayed warm, in the mid 60s. By this afternoon northern counties will begin to feel the effects of this low pressure system as winds change to be out of the north, and skies become party cloudy. Highs will range across Texoma, our northern counites will warm up into the lower 70s but some of our southern counties could see highs all the way in the mid 80s.



Overnight the front is expected to finish moving through Texoma. Winds will stay out of the north and we will have hit and miss rain chances through the area. a few isolated thunderstorms possible as well, areas that have one of the isolated T-storms could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain with the rest of us only getting light rain showers. Lows will be down to 55 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions. Skies will clear up for Tuesday, and we will be left with cooler highs. We will keep our highs in the 70s through the middle of the week.