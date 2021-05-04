7 Day Forecast for May 4th, 2021

It feels like a long time ago in a galaxy far far away since we had a chilly morning breeze, but today we will start with lows in the mid 50s and a decent north wind at around 10-15 mph, feels like Temperatures will be down in the upper 40s in some areas. The dark side will weaken across Texoma as sunny skies shine light onto the region. Our weather today will be reminiscent to that of of a beautiful spring day in Alderaan, with highs in the lower 70s.



Skies will remain clear tonight but our lows will be a few degrees colder. We wont be as cold as Hoth, but we will be down to around 47 degrees. You can leave the tauntauns at home, though we will be a little cooler winds will be calming down so we will not need to worry about wind chills. Winds will return from the south by the middle of the week, with will be warming us up for the rest of the week.