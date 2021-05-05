7 Day Forecast for May 5th, 2021

Mild weather expected for our Cinco De Mayo. We even started with day with lows in the upper 40s. A ridge of high pressure sits over central and eastern portions of the Great Plains. That ridge has kept our skies clear overnight. The clear skies helped our lows cool down a few extra degrees, but it will also help us warm up a little further this afternoon. Highs will be reaching into the mid to upper 70s today, with a light breeze from the east southeast at around 10 mph. A small area of low pressure is expected to pass to the north of us tonight, it will bring a few clouds back to our skies with an isolated rain shower possible north of The Red River.



The clouds will have cleared out by Thursday and we will continue or warming trend. With a light breeze out of the east, our highs will be in the lower 80s tomorrow. Highs will climb even further for our Friday and Saturday as winds pick up form the south. A cold front will arrive for the start of next week, cooling us down and bringing rain chances back to Texoma.