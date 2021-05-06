7 Day Forecast for May 6th, 2021

Watch out for puddles on the ground this morning. We did have some rain early this morning along and to the north of The Red River. Skies will have already starting clearing out by sunrise (6:40 AM) this morning. Winds will be light and varied for much of the day, but will mostly be out of the northeast at around 5-10 mph. Highs will continue to climb and today we will reach up to 80 degrees. Winds shifting to be back out of the south tonight, lows will be down to 56 degrees and we will have mostly clear skies.



Warming trend continues for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies and then pushing into the lower 90s for our Saturday. We will have a much stronger wind for this weekend, gusting from the south up to around 25 mph. A cold front will move through Texoma Sunday, bringing a small chance of showers to kick off next week, and dropping our highs into the 60s and 70s for next week.