7 Day Forecast for May 7th, 2021

We are going to be warm and breezy this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s across Texoma with winds out of the south at around 10-20 mph. Skies will be clear for most of the day but we will have a few clouds returning later in the afternoon and more for this evening. Even though the clouds return tonight, rain chances will stay to the west of Texoma. But the cloudy skies will keep us from cooling down as much. Lows will only be down in the lower to mid 60s.



Highs increase even further for our Saturday, reaching into the lower 90s. With low humidity and even stronger winds from the south, at around 15-25 mph, we will have a moderate fire weather risk in Texoma. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon and as a dryline arrives Saturday night we will have an isolated chance of thunderstorms. Small to moderate hail will be our biggest concern. A cold front will follow Sunday morning. Changing winds to be out of the north at around 10-20 mph. The front will certainly cool us down, but we will still have a high of around 82 degrees Sunday afternoon. We will be noticeably cooler for the work week. Highs will be down in the 60s and 70s with more rain as well.