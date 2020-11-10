7 Day Forecast for November 10th, 2020

A warm and slightly humid forecast today. Highs will remain above average, reaching into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The humidity has been steadily increasing since last week, and with dewpoints in the upper 50s this morning, you probably will not need a jacket today.

There will be a cold front on the way tomorrow morning. The temperatures behind the front will not be drastically colder, but it will be noticeably drier. Highs will be back in the upper 60s, but our lows will be down in the upper 30s Tuesday night. Highs will slowly climb back up for the rest of the work week.