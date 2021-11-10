7 Day Forecast for November 10th, 2021

Todays is shaping up to be a dreary; drizzly day. We start the morning with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s. We have a 20% chance of light scattered showers sticking around today.



Even with the cloudy skies, our highs will reach up to 74 degrees. Winds will stay out of the south today, reaching up to 20 mph. The cold front will have made its way into Texoma by sunset tonight. As it continues east, more rain showers will begin to develop.



For this evening we will have a marginal risk of stronger thunderstorm development. The main concern will be possible hail. Skies will be clearing out quickly behind the front. Lows for Tonight will be down into the mid 40s.



Cooler air and clear skies to remain for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s through Saturday with lows in the 30s and 40s.



We will begin warming up again next week.



