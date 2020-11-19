We will have a noticeably warmer start for our Thursday. Yesterdays breezy wind from the south helped pull in additional water vapor from the south. The higher humidity has kept our lows from cooling down as much as we saw yesterday, so we started this morning in the mid 50s. Winds will remain from the south all day long, reaching up to around 20 mph and gusting up to 30. Afternoon highs will also be a few degrees warmer today. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some of our western counties reaching into the lower 80s.
By this weekend, a cold front is expected to arrive. As the front moves through we will have a 60% chance of showers and Thunderstorms. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to start next week.
7 Day Forecast for November 19th, 2020
