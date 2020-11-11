7 Day Forecast for November 11th, 2020

Skies will begin cloudy thanks to a mild morning cold front. As winds pick up from the northwest at around 10-20 mph, our highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s today. Highs pressure will be building in shortly behind the front so even though we will be a little cooler this afternoon, we will still have plenty of sunshine.

As high pressure builds our winds will be changing to be back out of the south for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the 70s through Friday. Our next chance of rain will be arriving by the end of the week as well.