7 Day Forecast for November 11th, 2021

A much calmer and slightly cooler day expected for your Veteran’s Day. Only a few thin clouds remain this morning with lows down into the mid 40s. Winds changed to be out of the north after yesterday evenings front, and remain out of the north at around 5-10 mph this morning.



The northern breeze will continue into the afternoon. With sunny skies, our highs will reach back up to 67 degrees. The northern air moving into the region is much dryer than what we have had for much of the week. This dry air will keep humidity low even overnight.



The lower humidity will allow our lows to cool down into the upper 30s and lover 40s over the next few nights. As high pressure continues to build overhead, skies will remain clear as well.



The start of our warming trend will begin this weekend. By Sunday highs will be back in the 70s and we will reach into the upper 70s next week.