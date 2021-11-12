7 Day Forecast for November 12th, 2021

Chilly mornings expected today and tomorrow. Lows were down into the lower to mid 40s this morning. Winds started out of the south, but by sunrise we will have a strong northern breeze reaching up to 20 mph.

Wind chills are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s as the north breeze moves in.



Skies will be mostly clear this morning and will remain sunny through the afternoon. Highs will reach up to 63° today as winds remain out of the north.



Lows will be even colder tonight. Lows will be down to 35 degrees tonight. Winds will be calmer out of the north at only 5 mph, but that will still be enough for wind chills to fall below freezing.



Winds will remain varied through the weekend, switching between being out of the north and south. Highs will remain in the upper 60s for our Saturday and Sunday. We will be warming back up again next week.