7 Day Forecast For November 15th, 2021

Warmer weather will return for today and tomorrow. Lows this morning will still be a little chilly. We saw some areas cool off into the mid 30s. Winds have remain light this morning, barely out of the south.



By this afternoon the breeze will begin reaching up to around 10 mph. The southern breeze will be pulling in warmer air. Mix with sunny skies and our highs will be up to 77 degrees. If you grabbed a coat this morning, you probably wont need it this afternoon.



Our warming trend continues overnight. Lows will only be down to 53 degrees. Winds will continue out of the south during the night.



A warm and breezy Tuesday afternoon ahead. Highs will be 15-20 degrees warmer than average, pushing into the mid 80s. Winds will be stronger, with our southern breeze reaching up to 25 mph at times and gusting up to 30s. The strong winds and warm weather will increase our risk of fire weather danger. Be careful Tuesday afternoon if you will be doing any outdoor activities that could produce sparks.



By Wednesday a cold front will make its way into Texoma and cool us down for the rest of the week.