7 Day Forecast for November 16th, 2020

After a chilly start to our day, Veteran's Day is shaping up to have a beautiful afternoon. Grab your sunglasses since skies will be sunny all day. Highs will reach up to around 70 degrees this afternoon with a light breeze from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Highs will push back up into the 70s, to 74 degrees Thursday. A few clouds will be forming for Thursday evening and they will develop into rain clouds for Friday.

A slight chance of showers over the day Friday as a weak cold front arrives. Highs will remain in the mid 60s. Our best chance of showers will be Friday night where we could see a few thunderstorms rolling through. We will be a little warmer for our Saturday with highs back in the upper 70s but they will be back in the 60s for the start of next week.