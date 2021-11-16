7 Day Forecast for November 16th, 2021

A warm start this morning with lows in the mid 50s. Wind shave remained out of the south through the night and will be even breezier for this afternoon.



We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the south at around 15-25 mph. The southern wind continues to pull in much warmer air from the south. Highs this afternoon are expected to set the record for today, reaching up to 85° With such warm and windy conditions, we will have an elevated risk of fire danger today.



We will remain warm over night. Lows will only be down to around 59 degrees. A cold front is on its way but is not expected to arrive until Wednesday afternoon.



Highs will be up to around 70 degrees before the front arrives, but after it moves though we will cool down quickly. Winds will start from the south, then sharply changing to be out of the north by the afternoon.



Lows Wednesday night will be down to the upper 30s, and highs will be below average for the remainder of the work week.