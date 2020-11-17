7 Day Forecast for November 17th, 2020

A quiet week is expected for Texoma. Highs will be slightly above average as our humidity steadily increases over the week. For this afternoon our highs will reach into the lower 70s. As a highs pressure system remains overhead our skies will stay clear, but with the center of the high pressure just to the east of us, that will keep our winds out of the south. Not expecting any clouds in the sky for tonight either. With the clears skies lows will return to the upper 30s.

Winds will begin increasing by the middle of the week, which will help increase the humidity. With higher humidity our lows overnight will not be as cold. Our highs may be staying in the upper 70s for the second half of the week, but our lows will increase from the 30s Tonight to the mid 50s by Wednesday night. Our next cold front is predicted to arrive for the start of next week.