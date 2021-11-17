7 Day Forecast for November 17th, 2021

Winds are still out of the south for our Wednesday morning. We will have an unseasonably warm start, but with a cold front moving through we will have temperatures beginning to fall by the afternoon.



Highs will be up to around 68 degrees today. We will reach our high later in the morning. By the early afternoon the cold front should be right over top of our region leading temperatures to drop for the afternoon. We will level out at around 64 degrees. Winds will also change to be out of the north behind the front, reaching up to around 20 mph. We could have wind gusts up to 30 mph.



A much colder night on the way. Not only will our lows be falling into the mid to upper 30s, but we will continue to have a wind out of the north at around 10 mph. While that’s normally a pretty light breeze, it will be enough to produce wind chills down below freezing.



Below average Temperatures remain for the rest of the work week. There will be a slight warm up over the weekend. Skies will remain mostly sunny Saturday, but the clouds will be back for our Sunday. Another cold front will arrive for the start of next week to bring another wave of chilly air.