7 Day Forecast for November 18th, 2020

Clear blue skies remain over Texoma today. As highs pressure continues to sit to the east, we will have plenty of sunshine as our highs steadily increase. This afternoon, highs will be up to around 72 degrees. Winds will begin light, but will increase to around 10-12 mph this afternoon. A region of low pressure will deepen today and tomorrow over eastern portions of the Rockies. This low pressure system will push closer to Texoma on Wednesday. This movement will cause our winds to become rather breezy Wednesday and Thursday.

The southern breeze will also increase our humidity, which will in turn cause our lows to stay in the mid 50s starting Wednesday night. Not only will our lows be a little warmer but we do expect highs to reach into the upper 70s by the end of the week. A cold front is on the way and will be arriving to cool us down, starting next week.