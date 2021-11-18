Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years visible overnight in Texoma

The cold weather will stay in Texoma through the end of the workweek. Lows Thursday morning were down in the upper 30s. Winds have remained out of the north and will decrease the “feels-like” temperatures near freezing. Thursday begins with partly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon the clouds will have moved out of the area.

We will be left with mostly sunny skies, but even with sunshine, our highs will remain below average. We will have a high of 59° and winds will stay out of the northeast at around 10-15 mph.

Winds will be calmer overnight, but the winds won’t be required for it to feel cold outside. Lows will be down to 32 degrees with clear skies. A freeze warning will be in effect for all Texoma counties south of The Red River until 8 a.m. Friday morning.

If you are adventurous and willing to brave the “feels-like” temperatures of 25-30 degrees, you will be treated to a partial lunar eclipse. The eclipses will visibly begin at around 1:00 a.m., be near maximum visibility around 3 a.m., and will last until around 5:10 a.m.

Friday will not be much warmer, but we will begin a small warming trend. With a southern breeze, highs will reach into the mid-60s. We will even reach into the 70s for our Saturday, but another cold front will cool us back down next week.