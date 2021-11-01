7 Day Forecast for November 1st, 2021

A rather chilly forecast on the way for Texoma. We will start the week with temperatures pretty close to average for the start November. Lows this morning will be down in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light from the northeast with partly cloudy skies.



Cloud cover will increase later in the afternoon with a few isolated showers popping up before the sun sets. Highs will otherwise reach up to 68 degrees but with winds out of the north, we will experience a drop in highs for the middle of the week.



Overnight the rain chances will be up to 40% as the low pressure region to the south strengthens. Cold northern air will continue to push in from the south, causing rain chances to rise. Lows will be down to 48 degrees.



Get the coats ready for the middle of the week. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s for Tuesday afternoons. Rain will remain, we will have a 50% chance of showers Tuesday, that increases to 70% for our Wednesday.