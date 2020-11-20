7 Day Forecast for November 20th, 2020

I hope everyone has been taking advantage of our warm and sunny November weather. Highs have consistently remained around 10 degrees above average. This afternoon we will continue of slight warming trend, Highs will be up to around 75 degrees. Sunny skies will persist, but our winds will be increasing. Although they will remain from the south, winds will be reaching up to around 20 mph this afternoon. We could even have a few wind gusts reaching up to around 25-30 mph. Our winds have been increasing thanks to a deepening low pressure system off to our west, It has continue to help pull in the warm, humid southern air.

Not much change for our Thursday either. Highs will remain in the 70s for through the end of the week. Winds will stay rather breezy as well. By the weekend there will be a few more clouds returning ahead of a cold front. The cold front will be arriving sometime Saturday night. Not only will we have a good chance of showers Sunday, our highs will be back in the upper 50s to start off next week.