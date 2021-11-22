7 Day Forecast for November 22nd, 2021

A chilly start to our morning. Lows will be down near freezing thanks to yesterdays cold front. Winds are out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph, producing feels like temperatures down in the mid to upper 20s. We sill have clear skies this morning thanks to high pressure that has begun to build over the area.

The ridge of high pressure will keep our skies clear through the afternoon, but as it shift off to the east, our winds will turn to be out of the south. Highs today will reach up to 65°, but as the southern breeze ramps up it will help us warm up further Tuesday.



We will be a few degrees warmer overnight, but it will still be pretty chilly when the breeze picks up. Lows will be down into the upper 30s, but winds chills will stay down near freezing. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.



Mostly Sunny skies for our Tuesday. With the southern wind increasing to around 15-20 mph we will warm up further. Highs will be in the lower 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will move though Wednesday night, bringing a small chance of rain, cooler air, and cloudy skies for our Thanksgiving.