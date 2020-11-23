Some patchy fog to accompany your morning commute today. Although we will have a calm breeze to start the day, winds will increase to around 15 mph this afternoon, and we will be rather breezy overnight. Otherwise we will have cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
The clouds will remain overnight helping to insulate us, keeping our lows in the mid 50s. Scattered showers will begin later tonight and will last through Tuesday morning. We will have light rain for the start of Tuesday, but skies will start clearing up by the afternoon as highs reach into the 70s. Up and down Temperatures expected through the week, but at least we will be warm and sunny for Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with sunny skies, but rain chances return Friday.
7 Day Forecast for November 23rd, 2020
Some patchy fog to accompany your morning commute today. Although we will have a calm breeze to start the day, winds will increase to around 15 mph this afternoon, and we will be rather breezy overnight. Otherwise we will have cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.