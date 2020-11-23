7 Day Forecast for November 23rd, 2020

One more day of highs in the mid to upper 70s before clouds start to fill back into our skies. Although winds will still be out of the south for much of the day they are not expected to be as strong as they were for Wednesday and Thursday. By this evening we will even start to see winds shifting to be our of the north in some areas ahead of a cold front.

We have been tracking a cold front that is off to our norther for most of the week. It is finally expected to arrive Saturday night. Behind the front we will experience light rain showers. Although we are not expecting heavy rain, we could receive around .1 to .3 inches over the day Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s for Sunday afternoon with skies staying cloudy throughout the day. Although the front will have moved through the chance of scattered showers will continue Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be fluctuating next week, ranging from the 50s Sunday, and back up into the 70s by Tuesday, cooling back down by Wednesday.