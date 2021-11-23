7 Day Forecast for November 23rd, 2021

Now that winds are out of the south we have started to warm up. Lows this morning are roughly 5-10 degrees warmer, but not for everyone. There are still a few pockets of cooler air across the region. We are starting the day with clear skies, and we should remain mostly sunny this afternoon.



Our southern breeze will ramp up this afternoon. Winds will be reaching up to around 15-20 mph. The southern breeze has been helping us warm up and highs will reach into the mid 70s today. A few more clouds dotting our skies later in the afternoon.



The cloud cover will increase overnight and help insolate us. Lows will only be down to around 53°. Winds will continue out of the south at around 10-20 mph.



Skies will be mostly cloudy for our Wednesday and highs will yet again be in the 70s. Colder air is on the way for our Wednesday night. As it pushes in we will have a 30% chance of light showers. A 20% chance of rain will continue into Thanksgiving morning.



By Thanksgiving afternoon the rain will have cleared out, but we will still have partly cloudy skies. We will have a gusty north wind during the day, keeping highs in the mid 50s.