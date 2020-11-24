Our Tuesday begins with a busty breeze rustling the leaves. Stepping outside, a few rain drops land on your shoulders and head as you hear the faint rumble of thunder off on the distance. Brushing off the raindrops you zip up your light wind breaker jacket. Lows are only down in the mid to upper 50s and will be warming into the 70s, but with winds from the south reaching up to 25 mph today, you decided the jacket was the smart choice.
You will need the jacket again tomorrow morning. A cold front is expected to pass through the area later this evening. The rustling of the leaves will continue to add to the soundtrack of November. Though the winds will be out of the northwest behind the front, winds will remain at around 10-15 mph.
7 Day Forecast for November 24th, 2020
