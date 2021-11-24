7 Day Forecast for November 24th, 2021

Cloudy skies have been building overnight. We will begin the day with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Winds remain out of the south at 10 mph. The cloudy skies and southern breeze kept us from cooling down below 50 degrees this morning, with most of Texoma seeing lows in the lower to mid 50s.



The clouds will continue to increase for our afternoon with a small chance of isolated showers later in the afternoon. Highs will be back in the mid 70s with winds still out of the south at around 10-20 mph.



A cold front will move into Texoma late in the evening and pass through the region overnight. There will be a 20% chance of showers, but the rain will be very hit and miss and we don’t expect to see much beyond a light rain shower. once the front moves though winds will be out of the north up to 25 mph and lows will drop into the lower 40s.



Cloudy skies will continue into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon we should be partly to mostly sunny.

Skies will be sunnier but highs will only reach up to 55 degrees for Thanksgiving afternoon.



Winds will return from the south by Friday and highs will be back in the 60s for the rest of the week.