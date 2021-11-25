7 Day Forecast for November 25th, 2021

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope everyone has been staying warm for the holidays. The cold front that moved though last night has dropped our lows into the lower 40s this morning. It feels much colder thanks to the strong north wind at around 20-25mph.



Skies have been clearing up overnight and we will have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will continue from the north at around 15 mph as highs reach up to 55° this afternoon. If you are not a fan of the cold, it is a great excuse to stay inside and watch sports or spend time with family.



We will be down right frigid tonight. Lows will drop to 29°. The winds will be much calmer tonight, but even with a light breeze wind chills will make it feel closer to 19-24° by Friday morning.



A southern breeze taking hold Friday will start a warming trend that will see our highs reach into the 60s Friday afternoon, and into the 70s by next week.