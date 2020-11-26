7 Day Forecast for November 26th, 2020

The cooler air behind the cold front will keep our highs in the 60s this afternoon. As high pressure build in, skies will remain clear across Texoma. Winds will also remain from the northwest at around 10-15 mph. The winds will be calming down this evening and eventually will return out of the south by tonight. Lows will be down in the lower 40s overnight.

Thanksgiving day is shaping up to be on of the nicest days of the week. not only will highs return to the 70s but we will have a pleasant breeze from the south at around 10-15 mph. Mother nature was kind enough to hold off colder and rainy weather. However, cooler air returns for our Friday afternoon with rainy weather on the way this weekend.