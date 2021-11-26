7 Day Forecast for November 26th, 2021

It is a frigid start to the day. Lows were down in the 20s for many portions of Texoma. Winds will start light from the west, but if there is a gust of wind, the wind chills will be down around 20-25°. Once the sun rises it should not take long for us to warm up above freezing.



With the sunny skies this afternoon, We will have a high of 64°. Winds will be a little stronger in the afternoon, reaching up to 15 mph from the southwest. By this evening a we cloud will be dotting the skies with more cloud cover on the way for tonight.



With partly cloudy skies, lows will be down into the lower 40s. The pacific jet will push further north, bringing more upper level moisture to our region. It will also be pushing a low pressure region further north into Texas.



Clouds will continue to build in from the south as we start off the weekend. As the low pushes closer to Texoma we could see scattered showers arriving by Saturday. Counties south of The Red River will see a 60% of rain, while areas to the north will only have a 20% chance.



Skies will clear out by Sunday, and we will begin a warming tread next week.