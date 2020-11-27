7 Day Forecast for November 27th, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving!

We will start the day with some chilly lows, reaching down into the upper 30s. With sunny skies and a southern breeze at 10-15 mph, highs will be back in the mid 70s for the afternoon. This warm up is taking place ahead of a cold front. The front will be moving through the area Friday, suppressing our highs for the remainder of the week, and we will continue to have below average temperatures for the start of December as well.

Over the weekend rain chances will increase. Saturday will have a high in the 40s with a 50% chance of showers and a small possibility of scattered Thunderstorms. You may want to cover some outside pipes before next week. Highs will stay in the 50s, with lows around 30 degrees.