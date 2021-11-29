7 Day Forecast for November 29th, 2021

We are going to have a warm and sunny week ahead. We start this morning with lows around 39°. Winds are light out of the southwest at around 10 mph. Skies will be clear as we start the day and there wont be many clouds this afternoon.



Highs will be reaching into the mid to upper 70s across Texoma. With a ridge of high pressure perched overhead skies will remain sunny all day.



We will have very little change though the start of the week. A near repeat of todays weather for our Tuesday. There will be a very slight cool down Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 70s with winds changing to be out of the west.



Skies will otherwise remain mostly sunny through the week. Our next chance of an isolated showers will return by the end of the week. More seasonal weather expected to return by the start of next week.