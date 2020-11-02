7 Day Forecast For November 2nd, 2020

A lot is coming up over the next several days, but thankfully we wont see too much change in the forecast. We continue our warming trend, with sunny skies today and highs in the 60s. Highs will be back in the 70s for your Halloween Saturday. Winds will be back out of the south to end the week, but a weak cold front will arrive for Sunday.

Highs will be back in the mid 60s for our Sunday afternoon. We will be receiving a front and we will get another hour back this weekend. We do fall back so make sure to set your clocks back an hour Sunday morning or you might be running a little early through the day. We will be a little cooler to start off next week with highs in the 60s Sunday and Monday, but by Tuesday highs will return to the 70s.