7 Day Forecast for November 2nd, 2021

Bundle up this morning because today will be chilly. Lows will be in the mid 40s this morning, but with a breezy north wind, our feels like temperatures are in the lower 40s. Skies have remained cloudy with a few isolated showers sticking around for the start of the day.



Rain chances will be increasing to around 60% later this afternoon as highs only reach up to 52 degrees. The cloudy skies and scattered showers will hold back our highs, only allowing us to warm up by around 5-10 degrees.



Heavier rain showers arrive tonight with an 80% chance of rain, but only a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. We will have a low of 45 degrees with winds calming down while remaining out of the northeast.



The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, but will start to diminish by the afternoon. The cloudy skies will remain after the rain has moved on and highs will stay in the 50s through Thursday.