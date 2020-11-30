7 Day Forecast for November 30th, 2020

It is about that time in Texoma to start bringing out the heavier jackets. Cold fronts will become a more common occurrence this week. Our Friday began with a cold front. We will notice the effects of the front this afternoon, our highs will only be reaching into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will be arriving tonight with a small chance of rain. The upper level jet will be pushing warm moist air over the colder air at the surface and even with the cloudy skies we expect to be a few degrees cooler tonight as lows drop down into the 30s. Low pressure will arrive for our Saturday. It will pulling down a reinforcing front to bring even colder northern air and increasing our rain chances for Saturday afternoon.