7 Day Forecast for November 3rd, 2020

A stable atmosphere has built in over Texoma to start off the week. With a high pressure ridge dominating the forecast for most of the week, it is no wonder why we will have sunny skies for the next several days. This afternoon we will stay sunny with a high of 71 degrees. Our breeze will remain light of our the south at around 10 mph.

As the high pressure system overhead slowly pushes off to the east, our southern breeze will begin picking up. By Tuesday the winds will be up to around 15 mph, and closer to 20 by Wednesday. That southern wind will help increase our afternoon highs into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. We also expect humidity to be increasing throughout the week. That will not only make things feel a little muggier by Friday and Saturday, but will also keep our lows in the 50s and 60s.