7 Day Forecast for November 3rd, 2020

A pleasant if not slightly warmer than average highs will stick with us through the end of the week. Our highs are expected to remain at around 77-79 degrees through Friday. Winds will remain from the south at around 10-15 mph for today, picking up closer to 20 mph for Wednesday.
Our southern breeze will help pull in additional moisture, increasing our humidity by the end of the week. We will notice the change with warmer morning, lows will only be down in the mid 50s by the end of the week. Slight chance of rain returns by Sunday.