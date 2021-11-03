7 day Forecast for November 3rd, 2021

Another dreary November morning. Scattered showers continue to drop light rain in our southern counties with a few light rain remaining possible into the afternoon. Our lows will start at 46° and are not expected to warm up much this afternoon.



Highs will only reach up to 50° today. Cloudy skies, cool scattered showers, and a northern breeze will continue to keep our highs around 20 degrees below average. Rain chances will be decreasing during the day, dropping to around 20% for this afternoon.



A few isolated showers possible overnight as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling to the lower 40s. Winds will start the day our of the northeast, we will have a southeastern breeze by the afternoon.



Highs will be in the mid 50s Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies for much of the day, becoming mostly clear by Thursday night. We will be heating back up by the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s by Sunday.