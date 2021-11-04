7 Day Forecast for November 4th, 2021

Cloudy skies will stick around this morning, but we will have some sunshine breaking through later in the day. Lows this morning were back in the mid 40s a calm breeze.



Our high today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterdays, reaching up to 56°. Winds will stay light today, only reaching up to around 10 mph. The partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon will continue to clear out overnight.



Lows will be down to 41 degrees due to the mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. Winds will remain out of the south for the rest of the week but like our afternoon highs, the winds will also be increasing.



Highs will be back in the mid 60 Friday, and will be reaching back into the 70s by Saturday. Above average highs will remain through the start of next week.