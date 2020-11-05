7 Day Forecast for November 5th, 2020

A few more clouds arriving for the middle of the week, but skies will at most be partly cloudy. There will still be plenty of sunshine for us to warm up to 78 degrees for our afternoon high. To accompany our slightly warmer than average weather we will have a breeze out of the south at around 10-20 mph. The winds are expected to be strongest this afternoon as the low pressure trough pushes closer to the area.

By the end of the week another region of high pressure will arrive. Skies will remain sunny through the weekend, but our highs will be just a few degrees cooler. A more eastern breeze will keep our highs in the mid 70s until a cold front arrives next week.