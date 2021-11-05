Sun will make appearance in Texoma sky after days of dreary cloud cover

Thinning clouds overnight have allowed us to cool down into the lower to mid-40s this morning. High pressure has been building off to the east and that has kept our winds out of the south.

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will help our highs rebound to 63 degrees today and we will continue to warm up for the weekend. As the ridge of high pressure sits to the east of our area, it will be pulling in warm gulf air.

Highs will be in the 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Should be a beautiful weekend. Winds will bump up to around 15 mph for the start of next week.

Above average highs remain for Monday and Tuesday, but a pacific front will be approaching. It will arrive Wednesday, bringing a small chance of rain and drop our highs into the 60s.