7 Day Forecast for November 6th 2020

A consistent, stable forecast will remain through the weekend. Highs will continue in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. For the most part, winds will remain out of the southeast. Today will be the exception for our winds as they will be out of the northeast this afternoon at a calm 5-10 mph. Highs this afternoon will reach up to 76 degrees with sunny skies.

Mostly sunny conditions on the way for our Friday and Saturday. We may have a few more clouds but there will be no change change in our temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend. Starting next week we do expect a cold front to arrive. Highs will be back in the 60s by the middle of next week.