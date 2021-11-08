7 Day Forecast for November 8th, 2021

High pressure keep our skies clear this morning, but its influence over Texoma will decrease through out today. Lows this morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds out of the south at 10 mph.



That breeze will pick up to 15 mph this afternoon. High pressure to the east will decrease but low pressure to the west will strengthen increasing our winds. Highs this afternoon will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Additional clouds will be moving in tonight off of the low pressure sitting just outside of our area.



Lows will be a little warmer tonight, staying in the mid 50s. The we warm back up into the upper 70s for our Tuesday. On and off cloud cover all day.



A cold front will begin moving south Tuesday night but wont arrive in Texoma until Wednesday. A 10 degree drop for highs and lows behind the front. Highs will be in the 60s to finish the week, and lows will be in the lower 40s.