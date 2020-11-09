7 Day Forecast for November 9th, 2020

After some morning fog we will be left with mostly to partly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. We expect the additional cloud cover thanks to a region of low pressure that will be pushing back in from the east. Even with a few more clouds in the sky, highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s. We also expect our winds to return from the south at around 5-15 mph, slightly breezier winds in the afternoon.

The pattern of mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south will continue through the weekend. It wont be until Monday night until we see a change in our weather pattern. A cold front will arrive, to bring a slight chance of showers. The front will only lower our temperatures by around 10 degrees, leaving us with highs in the 60s and lower 70s for the middle of next week.