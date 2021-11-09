Cold front brings chance for rain in Texoma

Cloudy skies returned overnight and will remain this morning. Lows will be a little warmer as well, only down into the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be cleared up over the course of the day.

By this afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and highs will return to 78 degrees. Winds will remain out of the south at around 10-15 mph. We have been tracking a cold front to the north of our area. It has stalled out for now, but will begin to push further south overnight.

The leading edge of the front will bring cloudier skies back to the region. Lows will remain above average overnight A few light showers will be possible for Wednesday morning but we will have a better chance of rain later in the afternoon.

The cooler air will arrive by the evening, allowing for highs to reach into the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms in the evening showers. Lows will be back into the 40s Wednesday night.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week with sunny skies.