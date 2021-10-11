7 Day Forecast for October 11th, 2021

Today will be a nice break from our rain chances. Several strong storms moved across Texoma yesterday evening, but they did clear out quickly. We are left this morning with cooler lows and clear skies.



Winds are starting off from the west and will stay out of the west northwest throughout the day only ever reaching up to around 10-15 mph. Even with sunny skies today, our highs will only reach into the lower 80s.



Overnight, lows will return to 57°. Wind will remain light, but will start to change to me more out of the south. A few more clouds will return to our skies by Tuesday morning.



Cloud cover will be increasing Tuesday morning and a few pop up showers will be possible by around 10 AM. a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will otherwise reach up to 84 degrees.



Scattered showers and Thunderstorms will remain for the middle of the week as a cold front moves through. Highs remain in the lower 80s with lows in the 60s. The cooling effect of the front will be felt by the end of the week. Skies will clear up, leaving us with highs in the mid 70s. We will be feeling the chill overnight, with lows down into the 40s.