7 Day Forecast for October 12th, 2020

Hurricane Delta is back to category 3 strength overnight and although it will not move directly over Texoma, we do expect to see a few more clouds overhead associated with the system. This morning we will have partly cloudy skies building in, but by the afternoon skies will be mostly sunny again. There will be increasing cloud cover as we head east. Cloudier skies are only expected to reach into our eastern counties, only getting as far west as Tillman, Wichita and Archer Counties. Areas further west are expected to remain mostly cloud free today. Areas that have a few more clouds in the skies can expect highs to be a few degrees lower, but that is about all.

By Sunday our skies will be clear one more, and we will be warming into the 90s. The spike in highs will be due to an approching cold front, once the front moves through, highs will return to the lower 80s for next week.