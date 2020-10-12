We are stepping out of summer and will be back in fall today. Columbus Day will be much cooler thanks to a cold front this morning. This morning will be breezy, and the north wind at around 10-20 mph will be picking up a lot of the dry sediment around Texoma. Do not be surprised if you need to wash your car by this afternoon. Getting your vehicle cleaned now would be a pretty good idea Highs pressure will build over the region keeping rain chances will low and sunny this week.
Although skies will consistently remain clear, our temperatures will be fluctuating. Over the course of the week our highs will range from 70s all the way into the mid 90s by Wednesday. We do expect another front to arrive by Thursday which will cool us down a little further for the end of the week.
7 Day Forecast for October 12th, 2020
