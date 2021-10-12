Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible in Texoma

Cloud cover will be increasing across Texoma this morning. Cloudy skies already starting the day in our western counties. More moisture from the south will not only increase cloud cover but will also bring a few scattered showers.



By this afternoon we will have cloudy skies across Texoma with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Light to moderate rain is expected through the early afternoon with a few more thunderstorms possible in the evening. Highs will be up to around 82 degrees.



The rain will continue overnight. A surface front will push through giving us the potential for severe weather. Our main risks tonight will be hail, strong winds, and even the potential for tornados. Lows will only be down into the 60s.



A chance of showers continues for our Thursday but it will not be as widespread, staying mostly in our eastern counties. Highs will remain in the 80s for the middle of the week. Cooler air pushes in for the end of the week.