Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet! Rain chances continue across Texoma

7 Day Forecast

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

