7 Day Forecast for October 14th, 2020

Although we will start the day with below average lows, we do expect to warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon. We will enter into brief warming trend today and tomorrow. Winds will increase from the south and highs will reach up to around 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon. The stronger winds combined with low humidity will increase our risk of fire danger for our Wednesday as well.

We will cool down even faster than we warmed up as a cold front arrives Thursday. Highs will be reduced to around 72 degrees Thursday afternoon and lows will drop down to around 43 degrees Thursday night. Highs will remain at around or slightly below average through the weekend.