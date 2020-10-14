7 Day Forecast for October 14th, 2020

Summer makes a return this afternoon as hour highs peak in the mid to upper 90s. A strong southern breeze spurred on by a high pressure ridge over southeastern portions of the United States will see winds increasing to around 10-20 mph. For those who are not a fan of the heat, you will only need to wait it out today, cooler air will return by tomorrow as a cold front arrives. Highs will be back down to around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, with lows down into the 40s.

We will have a small rebound of warmer air to start our weekend, reaching back into the 80s for Saturday but a second cold front arrives for the start of next week to keep the cooler temperatures in Texoma.

