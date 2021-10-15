7 Day Forecast for October 15th, 2021

Weather may be nice, but the pollen has ben causing people problems. My throat has been raspy for the past few days, and yours might be as well with sinus drainage. If you noticed I wasn’t as peppy this morning, it was because I was losing my voice due to a sore throat.



Hopefully you wont be feeling under the weather this afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be clearing up through the morning and that will leave us with mostly sunny skies later in the day.



Get out the fall blankets, because we will be getting chilly tonight. Lows will be down into the lower 40, thankfully winds will be calming down. Our breeze will stay out of the north but at a much calmer 5-10 mph.



Highs pressure will be building into Texoma This weekend. That will keep our skies sunny as highs stay in the mid 70s.