7 Day Forecast for October 16th, 2020

A gusty wind will greet you today. Due to this mornings cold front, we will have a much cooler and windier day compared to yesterday. A wind advisory will be in effect for Texoma until noon, so expect winds to stay out of the north at around 20-30 mph. Highs today will only reach into the lower to mid 70s.

The cooler than average weather will remain for our Friday, but warmer air will return to start the weekend. Highs will be returning to the lower 80s for our Saturday afternoon with wind back out of the south.